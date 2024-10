PAULDEN, AZ — Some residents in Paulden are being evacuated as crews work to put out four house fires Thursday afternoon.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says that four homes are on fire in the area of Naple Street and Yellowstone Road.

It is unknown how many residents are being evacuated or what caused the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Paulden is about 26 miles north of Prescott.