WATCH: Northern Arizona Mayors discuss housing challenges

PRESCOTT, AZ — On Thursday, mayors from Prescott, Sedona and surrounding communities came together to talk about the issues facing their housing markets as more short-term rentals come on board.

State Sen. Mark Finchem hosted the town hall at Embry-Riddle University.

Community leaders said they are having trouble keeping emergency responders, teachers and healthcare professionals in cities in towns with high costs of living and minimal affordable housing options.

