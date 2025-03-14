Three dead after crash on I-40 near Williams amid snow storms

Three people are dead after a crash on Interstate 40 near Williams amid snow storms in the high country.

Officials say the incident happened at milepost 159, west of Williams, and involved multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers.

I-40 remains closed at MP 159 near Williams as troopers investigate a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles, including tractor-trailers.



Motorists are reminded to delay travel during storms. If you must drive, do so with extreme caution, prep your vehicle & expect delays. pic.twitter.com/cSEU44m5hM — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 14, 2025

It is unknown if any other people are injured due to the crash.

The Department of Public Safety reminds people to delay travel during storms. If it can't be avoided, drive with extreme caution, prepare your vehicle and expect delays.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The following closures are in place due to weather and weather-related incidents:

