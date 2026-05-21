Shelter-in-place lifted in Sedona following police situation

SEDONA, AZ — A shelter-in-place order due to a police situation in Sedona has been rescinded and there is no longer a threat.
The situation involved a residential shooting in which no one was injured, police say.
Officers first responded to a residential area for reports of shots fired at a house on Shadow Rock Drive.
One suspect was taken into custody for discharging a firearm within city limits.
The scene has been cleared, however, the investigation remains ongoing.
Details about the shooting have not been provided.