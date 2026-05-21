One dead, one detained following shooting in Peoria near 91st Ave and Beardsley Rd

Peoria police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home near 91st Avenue and Beardsley Road.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on Clara Lane for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located multiple occupants and detained one male after a "brief encounter." His name or role in the shooting has not been provided.

During the investigation, detectives found one victim dead inside the home. Two others were located inside but were not injured.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public from this situation.

The investigation is ongoing.