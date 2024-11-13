Watch Now
PD: 14-year-old riding bicycle killed in crash in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A teenage bicyclist was killed in a crash in Prescott Valley Tuesday evening.

Prescott Valley Police Department says the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday along Viewpoint Drive.

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle.

The teen victim was flown to a hospital in Phoenix where he died from his injuries. He has not yet been named by officials.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was detained by police and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

