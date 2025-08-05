Payson man arrested for alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple minors

PAYSON, AZ — A Payson man has been arrested and is accused of having inappropriate relationships with juveniles and providing them with illegal substances.

On July 1, the Payson Police Department received information alerting them to allegations against Waylon "Rolley" White, involving multiple juveniles.

Detectives spent the next few weeks investigating by interviewing victims and other people involved. Authorities were able to obtain search warrants relating to the allegations.

Based on evidence collected, detectives established probable cause to arrest White for several felony offenses, including sexual conduct with a minor and involving a minor in a drug offense.

On July 28, White was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation, or who believes they may be a victim, is urged to contact the Payson Police Department at (928) 474-5177.