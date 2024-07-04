Officials still searching for missing Arizona teen Jarrett Brooks one year later

JOSEPH CITY, AZ — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is marking the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of 16-year-old Jarrett Brooks.

Brooks was 16 years old when he was reported missing on July 4, 2023, out of Joseph City, by his mother. He reportedly left home early that morning.

NamUs Jarrett Brooks - Age 16 - Last seen July 4, 2023 - Missing from Joseph City, AZ - Officials say he left his home the morning of July 4, 2023. There were reports of sightings in Winslow and a local ranch, but he has not been located. Last seen wearing a black shirt with "America", blue jeans, cowboy boots, and ball cap.

In January, warrants were served in an effort to find digital evidence that may help the investigation, but no arrests were made.

“During the past 366 days, our detectives have received countless tips, information, and possible sightings of Jarrett. Every one of those tips and leads has been followed up on, with no successful results in determining what happened to Jarrett,” officials said in a social media post Thursday.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public that the investigation is ongoing and says they are working in cooperation with the Brooks family.

"Jarrett is a son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend," Navajo County Sheriff's officials said. "He is missed by family, friends, and his community."

If you have any information regarding the missing teen's whereabouts, call 928-524-4050.