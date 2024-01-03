Navajo County Sheriff's Office serves search warrants related to disappearance of Jarrett Brooks

JOSEPH CITY, AZ — Navajo County Sheriff's Office served multiple search warrants Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of Jarrett Brooks.

Jarrett Brooks was 16 years old when he was reported missing on July 4, 2023, out of Joseph City, by his mother. He reportedly left home early that morning.

NCSO

Officials say warrants were served in Joseph City and Phoenix and they are focusing on computer forensics evidence and cyber communications that may help the investigation.

ABC15 obtained photos from Joseph City, located east of Flagstaff, that showed officials at a home serving search warrants Wednesday.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Shannon Mosier

Officials say the Navajo County Sherrif's Office has investigated hundreds of tips and leads since Brooks' disappearance, but none "have provided credible information to date."