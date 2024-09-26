Looking for new clues in Arizona missing woman mystery

ASH FORK, AZ — Parents of a woman who disappeared in northern Arizona a year ago are asking for the public's help to generate new leads in the case.

Chelsea Grimm disappeared while camping alone in Coconino County.

In early October 2023, her white Ford Escape SUV was found with two flat tires on Forest Service Road 6 north of Ash Fork. Her camera was inside the vehicle, and the last picture was taken on September 30.

Chelsea Grimm Family

Search crews could not find the 32-year-old woman, who was on a road trip from the San Diego area.

"We've eliminated some possibilities, but we don't have an active direction to go," said Chelsea's father, Stephen Grimm.

The Grimm family traveled to Arizona to go to the site of Chelsea's disappearance for the anniversary. They are distributing new posters and plan to put up a billboard along I-40.

"I hold out hope that she's alive out there somewhere," Chelsea's mom, Janet Grimm, said.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office told ABC15 that they continue to follow up on leads but there is no evidence of anything criminal or suspicious at this point.