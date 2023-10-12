San Diego-area woman disappears during camping trip in Arizona

The search continues for an Ocean Beach woman who disappeared during a camping trip in northern Arizona.

“It’s unbearable. You can't imagine how to get through next minute or hour, until you hear something,” said Janet Grimm.

“It's a terrifying feeling,” said Stephen Grimm.

A worried father and mother are waiting for word after the disappearance of their daughter.

Recently, 32-year-old Ocean Beach resident Chelsea Grimm, set off to drive cross-country to Connecticut for a wedding, and to visit her parents.

Several days into the trip, Chelsea texted her parents.

“She told us she probably wasn’t going to make it to the wedding, and she was going to stay in Arizona for a while and do some camping,” said Janet.

After several days of not hearing from Chelsea, her parents reported her missing last Wednesday.

“It’s not her usual behavior pattern,” said Janet.

The next day, hunters found her 2019 white Ford Escape on a forest service road near Ash Fork, AZ, west of Flagstaff.

The SUV had two flat tires.

No phone, keys or wallet inside the SUV, but there was a camera. The Grimms say they were led to believe by law enforcement, a selfie in the camera roll was taken after her vehicle broke down. In the photo, she is wearing a purple top.

Another photo shows her with a recent mask. She's traveling with her pet, a bearded dragon lizard.

For the past week, search and rescue teams have performed a grid search.

“People searching, dogs, ATVs. The second day, they put up a helicopter, so they could broaden their search range,” said Janet. “Not knowing where she is … it’s devastating. It’s paralyzing, feels surreal.”

Deputies say no foul play is suspected. As her parents wait for news, they hold onto hope.

Chelsea, who has a graduate degree in social work from NYU, is an experienced camper.

“She was on a road. It’s possible she got a ride out of there. That gives us some hope. The fact that she’s experienced obviously gives us some hope,” said Stephen.

Temperatures in the past week have ranged from 80s during the day to the 40s and 50s at night.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff's Department at 928-774-4523.