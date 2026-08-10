Man pleads guilty to charges in NAU fraternity hazing death

A suspect has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a hazing death at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff earlier this year.

In court Monday, Carter Thomas Eslick pleaded guilty to one count of hazing, a Class 4 felony, stemming from the death of Colin Martinez on January 30.

As part of the plea agreement, Eslick admitted that he caused Martinez to be exposed to a substantial risk of death by providing him with a significant amount of alcohol during a drinking game.

The incident took place at the Delta Tau Delta fraternity in Flagstaff.

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Authorities were called to the fraternity early that morning after Martinez was found lying on an air mattress unresponsive.

Court paperwork reveals that the 18-year-old and three other pledges first had to stand outside for about 30 minutes without talking. Then the pledges had to play a drinking game that involved drinking an entire handle of vodka between them.

The court paperwork goes on to say that the victim was heavily intoxicated and was laid on an air mattress.

He was discovered early Saturday morning unresponsive.

Officers with the Flagstaff Police Department found several bottles of vodka and Twisted Teas at the scene.

Three members of the fraternity, including Carter Eslick of Scottsdale, were taken into custody and later arrested.

Eslick initially pleaded not guilty to hazing charges, but on Monday entered a guilty plea.

Eslick could face one to three years in prison, although the plea agreement calls for probation only.

A judge will decide whether or not to accept the agreement and announce his sentence on September 30.