Husband of Flagstaff woman reported missing, found dead is sentenced to prison

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — On Tuesday, the husband of 45-year-old Kelly Paduchowski, who was reported missing in Flagstaff and later found dead, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Kelly was originally reported missing on June 30 by her husband Daniel Paduchowski.

Daniel originally told authorities Kelly left their home in west Flagstaff Sunday around 1:30 p.m. to go for a run and swim at Lake Mary. Later that evening, Daniel called police to report that his wife never returned.

During the investigation and after interviewing witnesses, Daniel was arrested for aggravated assault.

After several days of searching in the Flagstaff area, police announced Kelly's remains were located miles from where the search began.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Daniel took them to multiple areas during the search for evidence.

Days later, Daniel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Court documents revealed neighbors reportedly heard screams and saw Kelly motionless in the backyard just hours before Daniel reported the 45-year-old missing.

"It's my understanding that she was very well known and very loved, and very well known within our area," said Jon Paxton with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at a previous time.

A new Flagstaff police report obtained by ABC15 shows that in the days following her disappearance, the community jumped in to help. That same report said police noted Daniel appeared "unworried."

Daniel appeared in court on Tuesday where he was sentenced on the following counts:

Count 1: 16 years

Count 2: 1 year

Count 3: 1.5 years

Count 4: 1.5 years

According to court officials, his sentencing will run concurrently with no early release.