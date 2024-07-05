Missing Flagstaff woman's remains located, husband pleads guilty to murder

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Officials have confirmed that they have located the remains of 45-year-old Kelly Paduchowski, who was reported missing last weekend in the Flagstaff area. Her husband has been arrested for second-degree murder.

According to officials, Kelly was reported to have left her home in west Flagstaff Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, police announced her remains were located at approximately 10 a.m. The location of her remains will not be disclosed at this time due to investigation efforts, officials say.

VIDEO: Flagstaff PD provides update on Paduchowski case in video below

Kelly's husband, Daniel Paduchoswki, was arrested earlier this week on charges of aggravated assault.

Following an investigation, the Coconino County Attorney's Office reached an agreement with Daniel in which he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing a body, and a drug offense.

These charges come with a 16-year prison term without the possibility of parole release, according to the senior County Attorney.

As part of the agreement, authorities say Daniel provided the location of Kelly's body, her phone, car keys, and the murder weapon.

The investigation was conducted by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino County Attorney's Office.

Flagstaff PD

According to court paperwork, Kelly's husband, Daniel, reported her missing shortly after 7:30 p.m. when he had not heard from her and she had not arrived at home.

During an investigation, Daniel told authorities his wife was going to Lake Mary for a run and swim and he last saw her around 1:30 p.m.

See previous ABC15 coverage of Kelly's disappearance in the player above.

Her vehicle was instead located at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead, located in east Flagstaff. Cell phone data showed that Kelly's phone traveled a near-direct route from their home to the Campbell Mesa Trailhead.

On Monday, officials initially arrested Daniel on an aggravated assault charge in connection to Kelly.

Husband arrested during search for missing Flagstaff woman

Flagstaff police, in a release Friday, thanked the community and volunteers who helped bring the search to a close.

ABC15 will be following this story and continue to provide updates as they become available.