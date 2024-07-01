Police ask for help locating Flagstaff area woman who went missing Sunday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, 45-year-old Kelly Paduchowski left her home in west Flagstaff around 1:30 p.m. to go for a run and a swim.

Family reported Paduchowski missing shortly after 7:30 p.m. when they had not heard from her and she had not arrived home. Her vehicle, a white Mazda CX-5, was located at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead, located in east Flagstaff.

Paduchowski was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flagstaff police at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.