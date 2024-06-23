Buckeye police asking for help finding woman who went missing in May

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are asking for the public's help locating a woman who went missing in late May.

Police say 46-year-old Hope Tucker was with her adult son when their vehicle broke down on Interstate 10 near Verrado Way in the early hours of May 22.

Hope and her son, who is autistic and has limited communication ability, left the vehicle to seek shade.

Police believe after that, Tucker may have suffered a life-threatening medical emergency.

Just after 11 a.m. the same day, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the vehicle on I-10, and it was towed.

Buckeye police made contact with Hope's son during a call at a gas station on Watson Road on May 24. He appeared to be in medical distress and was taken to the hospital, where he remained for about a month.

It's not clear what happened with Hope's son between May 22 and May 24.

Hope's son, who is now in the care of a relative, reported the information to the relative Saturday, who then called Phoenix police.

Phoenix police notified Buckeye police, who then initiated a search for Tucker.

Police say they've attempted to ping Tucker's phone with no success. Anyone with information on Tucker's location is urged to call 911 or share their tip online.