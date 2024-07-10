Flagstaff police reveal new details in the murder of Kelly Paduchowski

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Flagstaff Police Department has confirmed new details in the murder of Kelly Paduchowki, who was originally reported missing on June 30.

Days after police and the Coconino County Attorney's Office announced her husband pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, ABC15 learned she was found miles from where the search began. Police also confirmed Daniel Paduchowski took them to multiple areas during the search for evidence.

The mystery into Kelly's disappearance started to unravel last week, as court documents revealed neighbors reported they heard screams and saw Kelly motionless in the backyard just hours before Daniel reported the 45-year-old missing.

"It's my understanding that she was very well known and very loved, and very well known within our area," said Jon Paxton with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

A new Flagstaff Police Report obtained by ABC15 shows in the days following her disappearance, the community jumped in to help. That same report said police noted Daniel appeared "unworried".

The county sheriff's office was part of the multi-day search that spanned different areas of Coconino County, including Campbell Mesa Trailhead. That's where police and their report said the family originally discovered Kelly's car.

"I don't have an exact number of how many areas, but we would get some information from or direction from the Flagstaff Police firmed up areas they want it searched," said Paxton.

At times CCSO search and rescue dealt with difficult terrain, elevation, and the summer heat.

"Earlier today we reached an agreement in which the defendant, Daniel Paduchowski, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder…" said Senior Attorney with CCAO Michael Tunink at a July 5 news conference.

Part of the plea deal included that Daniel had to help lead police to not only to Kelly's body but also other pieces of evidence like her phone and keys.

On Tuesday, Flagstaff police confirmed the mother of two was ultimately found off of Hart Prairie and N. Hwy 180. But the search for evidence, police said, involved stops at other areas.

Police confirmed this picture was taken near Kasper and US Route 66. Police told ABC15 this is just one place where Daniel led law enforcement.

Sabrina Lakin

"The most important thing to us is the family, bringing some kind of closure to them," said Paxton. "So that's important. So that, you know as we say, the healing process can start."

The community has rallied around Kelly’s family and two young kids. Many have donated to an online fundraiser.

Daniel pleaded guilty to multiple charges and his sentencing is set for September 10th.