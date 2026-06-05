WATCH: Video about Scottsdale’s toilet-to-tap water recycling program stirs controversy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A social media video that targets Scottsdale’s “toilet to tap” water recycling is drawing attention as the race for city council heats up.

The video features comedian and Scottsdale resident Rob Schneider alongside city council candidate Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

The pair are opposed to one of several options Scottsdale is considering to reduce reliance on the Colorado River. Under toilet to tap, the city would take wastewater, purify it and put it directly into the water supply.

Scottsdale has recycled water for decades — using it on golf courses and to gradually recharge groundwater — but drinking it is a different conversation. A treatment plant, near 101 and Pima Road, houses one of the most advanced water recycling systems in the country. The process is known as Advanced Water Purification .

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above