WATCH: Scottsdale plans to spend $2.5 million to boost foot traffic in Old Town

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Old Town Scottsdale is known for its unique shops and restaurants.

But some local business owners say there are fewer visitors.

“I think this past year was a little less traffic than we had all anticipated,” said Heather Harding, who has owned Az-Tex Hat Company near Scottsdale Road and Main Street for 30 years.

The city previously paid an outside agency to market Old Town. City leaders have since taken control of that marketing effort and plan to spend $2.5 million over the next year. The campaign will include matching funds to help local businesses advertise, said Kevin Burke, the city's director of economic development and tourism.

“Those people who have decided to choose Scottsdale as their destination, once they are here, we want to get them to Old Town,” he said.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.