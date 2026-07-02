WATCH: Old Town Tavern wins approval to expand after months-long permit battle in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Old Town Tavern has received city approval to expand after a months-long battle over parking requirements.

The Scottsdale City Council approved the permits on Wednesday that will allow the bar and restaurant to expand into empty space next door.

Owner Paul Mitchell says he is “ecstatic” over the decision.

Scottsdale has strict zoning requirements for bars with live entertainment. Those businesses must provide a specific number of parking spaces or pay a fee that goes toward city parking garages. Scottsdale Vice Mayor Maryann McAllen said the city needs to look at its parking standards as they relate to businesses.

“To drag them (Old Town Tavern) through this has been a little outrageous in my opinion,” she said.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.