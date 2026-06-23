WATCH: Scottsdale American Legion faces financial crisis, asks community for help

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale American Legion has been a gathering place for the men and women who served our country. Now it needs the community to return the favor.

The decades-old building in Old Town Scottsdale is facing an estimated $60,000 in repairs on its electrical systems and to replace aging refrigerators and freezers.

“We are in a crisis, a financial crisis, with the infrastructure,” said Thomas Ghrist, the post’s commander.

The post is planning several fundraisers, including one on the Fourth of July with entertainment. That event is open to the public.

“We are looking for whatever anyone can do for us,” he said.

Donations can be dropped off in person or mailed to the legion at 7145 E. 2nd St. Scottsdale, 85251. The post also is acceptindonations via Zelle at: finance@azpost44.org

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above