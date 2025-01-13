Valley community ‘tired’ of nearby wildfires sparked by construction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Neighbors living near the burn scars of large Valley wildfires in recent years say the issue is happening too often, as fires are sparked on construction sites and then spread by high winds.

Tucked near the McDowell Mountain Preserve, the tucked-away community in Scottsdale has become accustomed to brushfires.

“We’re sick and tired of it,” neighbor Jim Resnick said. “We love it here and we want it to be preserved.”

In September, the Gate Fire burned more than 1,000 acres right next to growing developments. The cause of that fire was a nearby construction site, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

In June 2023, the Diamond Fire burned roughly 2,000 acres in the same area. A cause was undetermined.

Just last week, a construction site cutting metal on a windy day sparked a two-acre brushfire in the community.

Data by the Scottsdale Police Department showed 11 fires reported in the immediate area over the past two years.

“Fire mitigation for Scottsdale Fire, it’s a 365-day job for them. They’re in the planning process all year round,” neighbor Jeff Lukens said. “We’re trying to support them and their efforts by getting more involved and making sure the builders hear our voices.”

Dave Folio, with the Scottsdale Fire Department, said the area is known for high winds, dry brush and other high-fire-risk conditions.

He shared the department’s robust wildfire prevention plan, which includes strategically placing trucks close to high-risk areas, clearing brush along rights-of-way, thousands of hazardous vegetation assessments, wildland fire training, and educational outreach to homeowners and builders.

“It’s homeowners and construction workers, they just all need to be responsible and be thinking, ‘Hey, it’s a windy day, it’s a dry day,’” Folio said.

Folio said the department conducts hundreds of construction site inspections annually which also includes passing out flyers on the city’s fire ordinances.

Still, he said it’s harder to reach private contractors who may be working in high-risk neighborhoods.

“So we need to figure out a way to hit the general contractor who you call on Craigslist,” Folio said. “We’re definitely a proactive fire department.”

Neighbors hope even more tax dollars from recently passed Proposition 490 will boost the fire prevention and outreach efforts.

“Hopefully with the funding that we see from 490, that’s going to enable Scottsdale fire to work with city council…to help prevent these fires,” Lukens said.

They’re also pitching a system of daily monitoring for “hot work” like welding on construction sites.

“The construction crew can type in some sort of code, ‘we’re going to start hot work now,’ and then the fire department can deploy inspectors If they want to or need to,” Resnick said.

Below is a copy of Scottsdale’s checklist for construction site workers and contractors. The department welcomes homeowners to give this to any contractor working on their home.