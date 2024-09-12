Watch Now
Sand Hills Fire spreading in north Scottsdale near McDowell Mountain Regional Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A fast-growing brush fire is burning in north Scottsdale near the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Scottsdale Phoenix officials say crews are working to contain a 100-acre Sand Hills Fire that is moving northeast. All "structures" in the neighborhoods have been evacuated.

Officials say heavy winds in the area are causing the fire to spread. Road closures are also in place.

