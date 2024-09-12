Sand Hills Fire spreading in north Scottsdale near McDowell Mountain Regional Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A fast-growing brush fire is burning in north Scottsdale near the McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

Scottsdale Phoenix officials say crews are working to contain a 100-acre Sand Hills Fire that is moving northeast. All "structures" in the neighborhoods have been evacuated.

We have several PD units & @ScottsdaleFire on the #SandHillsFire near 13300 E. Sand Hills Rd, south of Rio Verde Rd. There are roadway restrictions and road closures in the neighborhood. All neighborhood structures have been evac'd. Fire is currently moving N/E. pic.twitter.com/5lH1Hlcnzu — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 12, 2024

Officials say heavy winds in the area are causing the fire to spread. Road closures are also in place.

ABC15 will update this story with new details as they become available.