New Costco to be built on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land near Scottsdale

Costco recently got approval to build one of its stores on tribal land in the Valley.

According to a representative, this will be the first time in the nation that Costco will have a store on tribal land.

The new store will be built at Loop 101 and Indian School Road on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land.

In a new release sent to ABC15, Costco will occupy 21.5 acres of land and will construct a 162,000-square-foot building.

“We are incredibly proud to begin work on this new Costco location. Costco is one of the most popular and impactful retailers in the last 100 years, and this development is further ratification of the incredible momentum SRPMIC has brought to the Loop 101 Salt River Corridor,” said CEO Jim Mullin.

Costco has not said when the new store will open, but they said they expect to break ground this June.

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community is home to other businesses as well, including Casino Arizona, Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Talking Stick Golf Club, Butterfly Wonderland and Top Golf.

A hotline has been set up for anyone who has questions. The telephone number is 480-362-7727 or you may send an email with any inquiries or comments to SRAS@srpmic-nsn.gov.