WATCH: Arizona State University graduates record-breaking class

TEMPE, AZ — More than 22,000 students are graduating from Arizona State University this week, with a packed undergraduate commencement ceremony Monday night at Mountain America Stadium.
The class of 2026 has 22,631 students and is a 6% increase from last spring.
In addition to Monday’s undergraduate commencement ceremony, there are also 32 college-specific convocations and seven special-interest celebrations.
Watch the video in the player above to hear stories from superstar graduates!
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