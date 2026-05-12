WATCH: Arizona State University graduates record-breaking class

TEMPE, AZ — More than 22,000 students are graduating from Arizona State University this week, with a packed undergraduate commencement ceremony Monday night at Mountain America Stadium.

The class of 2026 has 22,631 students and is a 6% increase from last spring.

In addition to Monday’s undergraduate commencement ceremony, there are also 32 college-specific convocations and seven special-interest celebrations.

Watch the video in the player above to hear stories from superstar graduates!