Man arrested after setting fire, barricading in Scottsdale apartment Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 31-year-old man has been arrested after starting a fire in his apartment and threatening staff with a knife during a barricade situation in Scottsdale, police said.

Officials say the incident happened near Scottsdale and Mountain View roads around 4:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded to the area for a report of a fire at an apartment complex.

Police say McGowan started a fire inside his room, which caused the fire system to activate.

"When apartment complex staff went to the room where the fire started and confronted McGowan, he threatened staff with a knife and barricaded himself inside the room," Scottsdale police said.

McGowan was later taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital, where he has since been released.

Officials say the fires he started were contained to his apartment.

He was booked and faces charges including arson of an occupied structure, endangerment and aggravated assault.

No other injuries were reported.

Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated due to the fire.