Former Scottsdale mayor’s chief of staff considers suing city after firing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The former chief of staff for Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky is considering legal action against the city after being fired last month.

An attorney for R. Lamar Whitmer said they are considering a lawsuit, potentially challenging the city manager’s authority to fire Whitmer.

Whitmer’s letter of dismissal, obtained by ABC15 under a public-records request, says he is considered an at-will employee. Therefore, he does not have the right to appeal the termination to the Scottsdale Personnel Board, according to the city.

The March 20 dismissal letter from Scottsdale City Manager Greg Caton says, “We have lost trust and confidence in your ability to fulfill the expectations of this position.”

Whitmer lost his job following a two-month internal investigation that claimed Whitmer broke multiple city policies. The report says the investigation used a “preponderance of evidence” standard to determine whether there is a reasonable belief that the alleged misconduct is more likely to have happened than not. Seventeen individuals were interviewed as part of the report, including Whitmer.

The report said he made unprofessional and inappropriate comments to other staffers. Whitmer admitted to some of the comments but denied some of the alleged statements, according to the report.

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The city claims he also used his position to try to influence a city policy or decision.

The report also accuses Whitmer of “insubordination,” saying he was directed by the city manager to stop contacting staff and continued to initiate direct meetings with staffers. The report said Whitmer maintained his job description allowed him to make inquiries of staff.

Whitmer’s attorney, Dennis Wilenchik, told ABC15 the city’s investigation was factually flawed. He said the outcome was predetermined.

Whitmer worked for the mayor since last October. Before taking the job, he was a critic of some city council members and was also involved in an unsuccessful petition to try to stop the construction of a parking garage in Old Town Scottsdale.

He was put on leave on January 14 after the city said the human resources department received allegations regarding Whitmer’s interactions with several city employees.