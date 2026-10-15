Authorities investigating hazardous materials incident near Indian School Road and Loop 101

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a hazardous materials incident in Scottsdale.

Fire officials say crews were called to a neighborhood near Indian School Road and Pima Road (Loop 101) at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality was already at the scene and had requested assistance from the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The incident involved a collection of chemicals reportedly accumulated by a former homeowner, officials say.

The Scottsdale fire and police departments are investigating, along with the Mesa and Phoenix fire departments.

Officials say they are requesting resourced from the Department of Homeland Security, but did not elaborate as to why.