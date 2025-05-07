$100K question: Can Scottsdale fight the Axon bill?

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council has approved spending $100,000 to hire outside legal counsel to examine the constitutionality of a new state law colloquially known as the ‘Axon Bill.’

The vote was 5-2.

That law, recently signed by Governor Katie Hobbs, allows Taser and body-worn camera manufacturer Axon to build its new international headquarters in Scottsdale. The plan includes housing, restaurants, and a hotel for employees and blocks a local election that was set to determine the project's zoning.

The employee housing has been the center of disagreement between the company and the city.

Some councilmembers argued that the $100,000 is not a good use of taxpayer dollars and could hurt ongoing negotiations.

“So if you’re trying to repair a relationship with your family, you don’t start by hiring a lawyer. You start by talking to them,” said Councilwoman Solange Whitehead.

Others supported the move, calling it due diligence, not an escalation.

“The righteous indignation that is coming from members of this body is just ridiculous… axon has corporate counsel and they got a legal opinion that said hmm this bill will hold up in court or not… there’s a question Scottsdale has a right to know,” said Councilman Adam Kwasman.

City officials made clear this does not mean a lawsuit is coming. They may not spend the full $100,000 and say they still want to negotiate with the company.

Originally, the council was set to vote on spending up to $200,000, but Mayor Lisa Borowsky proposed halving the limit to save city money.

Axon President John Isner responded in a statement, saying the company had hoped the council would "lower the temperature, but instead this."

Axon added, “When the Scottsdale City Council decides to lower the temperature, we will be standing by as willing and productive partners.”

The bill also includes language requiring major cities in Arizona to allow hotels and apartments to be built on company headquarters, potentially impacting future corporate development across the state.

Renderings of the proposed Axon campus show a futuristic building with mixed-use space, including restaurants, apartments, and a hotel.