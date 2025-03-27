Scottsdale mayor ‘ready to work’ with Axon as corporate HQ bill advances

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The debate over Axon’s proposed corporate headquarters in Scottsdale is heating up again, with a new state bill advancing, a referendum election looming, and the city's mayor signaling openness to finding a compromise on the most controversial part of the company's plan.

On Thursday, Mayor Lisa Borowsky is expected to hold a press conference to further outline her position on the future of Axon’s presence in the city. The billion-dollar tech company, best known for manufacturing TASERs and body cameras, wants to build a sprawling 70-acre campus near Hayden Road and the Loop 101.

The previous city leadership approved the sci-fi-inspired international campus, which includes housing for employees, restaurants, and a hotel, but the plan, specifically, the proposed housing development, has continued to face backlash. However, Scottsdale residents who oppose the building of apartments on the campus have collected enough signatures to force a public referendum, putting the development on hold.

Axon CEO Rick Smith has said nixing the apartments from the campus is a deal breaker for keeping the company in Scottsdale. He argues that the company needs to offer live-work options to recruit and retain top-tier employees.

With the future of the campus in limbo, a bill is moving through the state legislature that would allow companies like Axon to build corporate headquarters with on-site housing and hotels, even if the land is not currently zoned for that type of development.

In response to this legislation, which has advanced out of a House committee, Mayor Borowsky released a message to both lawmakers and the public, saying she supports Axon’s headquarters but takes issue with the nearly 2,000 apartments the company wants to build on site.

“Axon's creative political manipulation is a last-ditch attempt to avoid working with the city,” Borowsky stated. “I've communicated my willingness to work with Axon's leadership to achieve a resolution regarding the overwhelming number of previously approved apartments.”

According to Axon, the project would support up to 5,500 high-wage jobs, generate $11.5 million in annual tax revenue for the city, and contribute $3.6 billion a year to Arizona’s economy.

Workers hoping to keep Axon in Arizona

Opponents of the state bill say it would override local voices and zoning decisions.

Those who oppose the "live-work-play" campus say they worry about increased traffic, strain on infrastructure, and a loss of neighborhood character.

The news conference is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m.