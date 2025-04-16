Watch Now
Will Katie Hobbs sign bill that would clear way for Axon’s Scottsdale HQ, housing development?

Senate Bill 1543 received final legislative approval Tuesday
The state Legislature passed a bill that would clear the way for Axon Enterprise Inc., a Scottsdale company, to build a new headquarters and housing development without voter approval on Tuesday.
SB 1543, which would block a voter referendum that stalled the construction of Axon’s Scottsdale HQ, passed the House last week and cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

Now it’s up to Gov. Katie Hobbs to sign or veto the bill, which would make local rezoning an administrative action not subject to referendum petitions.

“I’m still looking at the bill, but what I can tell you that I’m focused on is building and bringing companies to Arizona that are gonna create jobs,” Hobbs told KTAR News on Tuesday.

