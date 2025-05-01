Scottsdale seeks legal counsel to challenge Axon headquarters bill

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The city of Scottsdale is looking to hire outside legal counsel to oversee potential legal recourse nearly two weeks after Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the bill that paved the way for Axon Enterprise Inc. to build its proposed headquarters project.

A proposed resolution on Scottsdale City Council’s May 6 agenda looks to hire outside counsel to represent the city in "matters relating to SB 1543 and any other related legal issues surrounding Axon’s planned future development and zoning,” according to the city agenda.

If adopted, the resolution will transfer up to $200,000 to the City Attorney's Office’s nearly $28.5 million budget from 2024-25, per city documents.

At the core of the effort is to gain clarity over the constitutionality of SB 1543, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said.

