Hiker rescued from top of Mummy Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was rescued from Mummy Mountain in the Paradise Valley area on Wednesday morning.

Crews were first called to the mountain near 57th Place and Indian Bend Road around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a hiker in distress. The man was found at the summit of the mountain and was not able to hike down.

A helicopter was used to successfully lift the hiker from the mountain, who was then treated at the scene. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke talked with the rescued hiker, who believes he was simply too spent from using all of his energy while climbing up with family.

No other injuries were reported during the rescue mission.