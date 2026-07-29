Teen shot in leg, suspect outstanding, in Phoenix near 67th Ave and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the suspect in a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile teenage male with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

The suspect is not in custody, and the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.