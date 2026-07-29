Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
39  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen shot in leg, suspect outstanding, in Phoenix near 67th Ave and McDowell Rd

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Police
Posted

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for the suspect in a shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road.

At about 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a juvenile teenage male with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

The suspect is not in custody, and the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo