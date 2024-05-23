Final classes end year at Paradise Valley schools closing due to budget, enrollment issues

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Some Paradise Valley students are walking out of their schools for the last time as the 2023-2024 school year comes to a close. They’ll be the final classes of students to walk through the buildings.

The Paradise Valley Unified School Board voted to close Sunset Canyon Elementary, Desert Springs Prep Elementary, and Vista Verde Middle School earlier this year. The decision was a financial one following the loss of hundreds of K-6 students in recent years, and an expected continued decline.

Three Paradise Valley schools to close as enrollment numbers decline

The district previously told ABC15 they would save $600,000 for each school closed, and teachers at the impacted schools would not be laid off.

The district sent the following statement to ABC15:

“We remain committed to the educational growth of our students and can tell you that schools are welcoming their new students with open arms. We can’t wait to see what our amazing students and staff achieve in the 2024-25 school year.

While challenging, we know that merging schools and changing boundaries will optimize resources and help enhance learning opportunities while maintaining employment for every staff member of our three closing schools.

Students and staff continue to be supported through this transition, ensuring our district continues to create an atmosphere of opportunity and achievement.”

However, the closures were still emotional for students, staff and parents at Desert Springs Prep.

“It was like sad and happy, because I have summer break too. But sad I'm leaving the school,” said incoming third grader Bennett Thayer.

Mom Amy Gildersleeve said she had multiple kids go through the school. Her current fourth grader was pulled from the school as she wanted to move her to a new school knowing the building would close.

“Devastated. We love this school… It's been like a home to us,” Gildersleeve said.

As for the school buildings, a district spokesperson said the decisions for the buildings are still being made. However, they feel selling the property is “not something we feel is in the best interest of the district.”

Officials said the building for Desert Springs Prep may be housing staff for their online school next year.

More information regarding the closures and new boundaries for students impacted can be found here. There are also answers to frequently asked questions about the changes.

