Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Tucson police officer killed in crash near University of Arizona campus while responding to call

More information expected to be released Monday morning
Posted: 4:33 AM, Apr 01, 2024
Updated: 2024-04-01 08:20:01-04
Tucson Police Department says one of its officers was killed in a crash near the University of Arizona campus overnight.

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson Police Department says one of its officers was killed in a crash overnight.

The officer was reportedly responding to a call for service when the collision occurred near North Campbell Avenue and East 6th Street, in the area of the University of Arizona campus.

Tucson police say they will be providing more information at a press conference Monday morning.

ABC15 will continue to provide the latest updates to this breaking news story as soon as they become available.

It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

This is the second time an Arizona officer was injured in just a few days. Late Friday night, an off-duty police officer in Phoenix was hospitalized after being shot multiple times overnight.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 