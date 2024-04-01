Tucson police officer killed in crash near University of Arizona campus while responding to call

TUCSON, AZ — Tucson Police Department says one of its officers was killed in a crash overnight.

The officer was reportedly responding to a call for service when the collision occurred near North Campbell Avenue and East 6th Street, in the area of the University of Arizona campus.

Tucson police say they will be providing more information at a press conference Monday morning.

A press conference will be held this morning where additional information will be released. Press conference time will be announced in an update.



It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

This is the second time an Arizona officer was injured in just a few days. Late Friday night, an off-duty police officer in Phoenix was hospitalized after being shot multiple times overnight.