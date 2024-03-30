Off-duty Phoenix police officer shot multiple times near 35th and Southern Avenues

PHOENIX — An off-duty police officer is in the hospital after being shot multiple times overnight in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 11:30 Friday night near 35th and Southern Avenues.

It all started after police say multiple people attempted an armed robbery on a vehicle in a parking lot.

During the robbery, an off-duty Phoenix police officer was working at a nearby business was contacted about the incident.

The officer approached the area to try to make contact with those involved.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and started shooting at the officer.

The officer was reportedly hit multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

An officer involved shooting occurred in the area of 33rd Ave and Southern Ave just after 11:30 pm. One officer was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The scene is shut down. Follow us here on X for updates on this incident. pic.twitter.com/cOXIBWrgnt — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 30, 2024

Police say the officer who was shot did not fire his weapon during the incident.

The suspects involved fled before more officers could get to the scene.

No information has been released about the possible suspects.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting. The area is shut down and police say it will be closed for "an extended period of time."