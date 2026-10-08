Tucson man arrested, charged after allegedly threatening to bomb the White House

TUCSON, ARIZ. — A Tucson man has been criminally charged after allegedly threatening to carry out mass bombings at the White House and other locations in the Washington, D.C., area.

Jacob Hicks, 46, of Tucson, was arrested after authorities received a tip about an email containing threats against the White House on September 23.

According to a criminal complaint, Hicks allegedly emailed a local news station claiming there would be an imminent bomb attack targeting the White House and other locations in Washington, D.C.

Scripps News Tucson received an email that contained threats against the White House, which was shared with the authorities.

The FBI confirmed to Scripps News Tucson that the email the station forwarded prompted law enforcement to launch an investigation. During the investigation, officials identified Hicks as the alleged sender of the email.

Investigators say they also discovered additional unsent email drafts that contained similar language, linked to the same account allegedly used by Hicks.

The draft emails, also dated Sept. 23, were addressed to other news organizations and contained similar threats against the White House.

Hicks has been charged by criminal complain with Making an Interstate Threat to Injure.

Officials are continuing their investigation into the incident.