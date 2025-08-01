Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Civilian shot, killed after crashing through Davis-Monthan Air Force Base barrier

The incident remains under investigation
Davis Monthan Air Force base
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, AZ — A civilian was shot and killed while trying to illegally gain access to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base early Friday morning.

United States Air Force officials say a civilian driver failed to stop and identify themselves at the main gate of the base in southern Arizona around 2:30 a.m. The suspect continued to drive erratically and crashed through the vehicle barrier, officials say.

Defenders from the 355 Security Forces Squadron escalated force and used their weapons to stop the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was shot and killed.

The incident is under investigation.

