Six confirmed heat-related deaths so far this year in Maricopa County

There were 15 confirmed heat-related deaths at this same time last year
Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths every year, killing more people than hurricanes or floods.
MARICOPA COUNTY — Six people have died because of the heat so far this year, according to data from Maricopa County.

While that is fewer deaths than this same time last year, data shows there are more deaths under investigation right now.

Data shows last year, there were 15 confirmed heat-related deaths at this same time with 166 under investigation. Right now, 225 deaths are under investigation.

About half of the confirmed deaths so far this year are people between the ages of 50 - 64, according to data. Data shows 33% of the deaths were people who were experiencing homelessness.

For a map of heat-relief stations across the valley, click here.

