Dog missing, two men safe after Valley water rescues overnight during storms

Phoenix Fire crews say a dog is missing after one of multiple water rescues overnight as strong storms pushed through the Valley.

Just after midnight, Phoenix Fire Department says rescue crews were called to the area of Joy Ranch and Pioneer roads to assist Daisy Mountain Fire crews with a water rescue.

RELATED STORIES:



A man was rescued from his vehicle after becoming stranded in a flooded wash area.

Around 12:30 a.m., another man had to be rescued from flash flood waters near 67th Avenue and New River Road. The man was safely rescued from his SUV, but fire crews say the man’s dog went missing.

Crews were at the scene overnight searching for the dog, but there is no word on whether it has been located.