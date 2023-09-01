POWER OUTAGES: More than 18,000 without power as storms roll through Valley

Thousands are without power as storms roll through the Valley Thursday evening.
According to the SRP outage map, as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, approximately 17,700 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.
LIVE UPDATES: Heavy storms move into the Valley Thursday night
About 900 Valley customers are without power, according to the APS outage map, as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, To see if your area has been affected, click here.
Between APS and SRP, as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, there are about 18,668 customers without power
Several weather warnings have been issued across Arizona as dust and heavy storms roll into the Valley from the South.
