POWER OUTAGES: More than 18,000 without power as storms roll through Valley

Thousands are without power as storms roll through the Valley Thursday evening.

According to the SRP outage map, as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, approximately 17,700 Valley customers are without power. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

About 900 Valley customers are without power, according to the APS outage map, as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, To see if your area has been affected, click here.

Between APS and SRP, as of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, there are about 18,668 customers without power

Several weather warnings have been issued across Arizona as dust and heavy storms roll into the Valley from the South.

