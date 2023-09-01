LIVE UPDATES: Storms bring rain, wind and severe thunderstorms to Arizona

Storms are bringing rain, wind and severe thunderstorms across Arizona Thursday evening.

Flood watches are in effect across much of the state through Saturday, including the Valley.

Take a live look as dust, storms moving through the Valley in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

LIVE RADAR

Here are the latest updates:

8:50 p.m.

8:47 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Queen Creek AZ, Sun Lakes AZ and Sacaton AZ until 9:45 PM MST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/DK57QmeuOs — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

8:36 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Tempe AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ym20zbxUQt — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

8:34 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 10:30 PM MST for I-10 near Avondale--Goodyear, AZ and I-10, I-17, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/wU4zUwPq7a — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

8:26 p.m.

8:25 PM MST Radar Update: Outflow winds are approaching the Phoenix metro area. Expect gusty winds with blowing dust in the SE Valley. Thunderstorm activity will continue pushing northward, bringing frequent lightning and heavy rainfall to Phoenix around 9-10 PM. #azwx pic.twitter.com/hR07E4Uevj — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

8:24 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Phoenix AZ, Mesa AZ and Chandler AZ until 9:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/pX1DSwtHFq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

8:15 p.m.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 8:45 PM MST for I-10 near Casa Grande, AZ and I-10 near Eloy, AZ and I-10, US-60 near Phoenix--Mesa, AZ. pic.twitter.com/UmTiICW4XC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

8:03 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Casa Grande AZ, Maricopa AZ and Queen Creek AZ until 9:15 PM MST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/Tao8Kib9Tw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

7:48 p.m.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms is drifting northward and will be affecting the Phoenix area within the next 1-2 hours. However, a surging gust front out ahead of the storms is producing dense blowing dust with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile reported near Casa Grande. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Q3DfvCLtrw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 1, 2023

7:44 p.m.

It's best to avoid driving in a thunderstorm if you can, but if you will be driving, remember to slow down, leave room and drive with care. ⛈ https://t.co/mP6WTlRfcz — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 1, 2023

7:30 p.m.