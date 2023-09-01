RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 8/31/23

Several parts of the Valley received rain as storms rolled through Thursday evening, causing high winds, dust and thunderstorms.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall.

Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area: (Last updated August 31 at 10:00 p.m.)

Chandler Heights: 0.16"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.24"

Litchfield Park: 0.04"

McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.12"

Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.04"

New River: 1.38"

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.08"

Stanfield: 1.93"

Tempe: 0.04"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 0.04"