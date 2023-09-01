Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 8/31/23

Heavy storms rolled into the Valley from the South Thursday night, bringing dust, wind, thunder and rain, with this view from Ahwatukee before 9 p.m.
Screen Shot 2023-08-31 at 9.57.16 PM.png
Posted at 10:07 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 01:10:16-04

Several parts of the Valley received rain as storms rolled through Thursday evening, causing high winds, dust and thunderstorms.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall.

Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area: (Last updated August 31 at 10:00 p.m.)

Chandler Heights: 0.16"

Dreamy Draw Dam: 0.24"

Litchfield Park: 0.04"

McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.12"

Mesa (Fitch Park): 0.04"

New River: 1.38"

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport: 0.08"

Stanfield: 1.93"

Tempe: 0.04"

White Tank Mountain Regional Park: 0.04"

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football