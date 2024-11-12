WATCH: Celebrating a 100-year-old World War II Veteran from Arizona

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Robert Brutinel joined the U.S. Marines because he liked their uniforms. But his life and legacy would become a story of a hero, both overseas and at home.

At just 18 years old, Brutinel left Arizona to fight in World War II, traveling the globe and fighting in some of the bloodiest battles of the 20th century, including Iwo Jima.

He was shot in the face, survived and received the Purple Heart. He also received the Silver Star for his service.

When Brutinel returned, he started a local business that he still works at in Casa Grande more than 70 years later, at 100 years old.

In the video player above, watch as he is honored at VFW Post 1677 in Casa Grande on Veteran’s Day.