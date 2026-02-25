Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsCasa Grande News

Actions

Senior van driver pleads guilty in death case

The 81-year-old victim was hit by the van in front of her house
Prosecutors have criminally charged the driver of a senior center van who is accused of running over an 81-year-old grandmother. Stephanie Robillard was driving the van, transporting people home from Casa Grande’s Dorothy Powell Senior Center on March 31. Relatives say the victim, Eva Berger, attended the center every weekday.
Senior center van driver charged in grandmother’s death
Posted

CASA GRANDE, AZ — The driver of a senior center van who ran over one of her passengers has been sentenced to probation.

Last March 31, the driver, Stephanie Robillard, picked up several passengers from a senior center in Casa Grande.

According to the Department of Public Safety report, Robillard said she turned briefly to talk to other passengers as she waited for Eva Berger, 81, to exit the van in front of her house.

According to investigators, Robillard said the path looked clear as she pulled away, but she felt a bump.

In court on Wednesday, Robillard pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by a moving violation.

It's a misdemeanor. According to the plea agreement, her sentence includes probation, a deferred jail sentence, community service, and restitution.

Robillard was a part-time employee of the City of Casa Grande. Berger's relatives tell ABC15 they are pursuing legal claims against the city.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen