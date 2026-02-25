Senior van driver pleads guilty in death case

CASA GRANDE, AZ — The driver of a senior center van who ran over one of her passengers has been sentenced to probation.

Last March 31, the driver, Stephanie Robillard, picked up several passengers from a senior center in Casa Grande.

According to the Department of Public Safety report, Robillard said she turned briefly to talk to other passengers as she waited for Eva Berger, 81, to exit the van in front of her house.

According to investigators, Robillard said the path looked clear as she pulled away, but she felt a bump.

In court on Wednesday, Robillard pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by a moving violation.

It's a misdemeanor. According to the plea agreement, her sentence includes probation, a deferred jail sentence, community service, and restitution.

Robillard was a part-time employee of the City of Casa Grande. Berger's relatives tell ABC15 they are pursuing legal claims against the city.