Arizona woman sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed her son

POLACCA, AZ — An Arizona woman is heading to prison for several years for a DUI crash that left her teen son dead.

On Wednesday, the U.S Department of Justice announced that 40-year-old Marian Marsha Josytewa was sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.

Josytewa was found guilty in August 2025 of one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of child abuse, and one count of driving under the influence.

In December 2021, Josytewa consumed several beers before picking up her two teenage sons from a school in Flagstaff.

While heading back to the Hopi Indian Reservation, Josytewa's car rolled and one of her sons was ejected and died.

Authorities say Josytewa's blood was drawn and tested at a crime lab, which showed a BAC level of approximately .113.

The legal limit in the state of Arizona is a BAC of .08.

Following a six-day trial in August 2025, a jury found Josytewa guilty.