Utah Mammoth star Clayton Keller 'thankful' for gold medal Olympics experience

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth star, a former Arizona Coyote, Clayton Keller returned to his "day job" with a little extra golden bling in his pocket Wednesday.

Fresh off being a part of the gold medal Olympics victory with Team USA, Keller was back with the Mammoth, skating with teammates as the stretch run of the NHL season is set to get underway.

"It was such an incredible experience. So thankful to be a part of that team," Keller said of his Olympics journey. "Those are memories that'll last a lifetime."

Luca Bruno/AP United States' Jack Hughes (86) and Clayton Keller (91) react after receiving their gold medals after the USA defeated Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

It's been a whirlwind few days for Keller, who flew back from Italy on Monday and then spent time celebrating with fans and Team USA members in Miami and Washington.

"Miami was crazy, we were all kind of shocked at just how much people cared and were supporting us," he said. "It was something I'll never forget for sure."

Keller spoke of how his Olympic experience was made even more special by having his family and friends with him for the ride in Italy, as well as enjoying what he called the "brotherhood" of Team USA

"We did everything together," Keller shared. "It seems like in the [Olympics] Village, everyone's door was always open. It had that feeling about the team, and it's something that you wanna be a part of, and you wanna win with a group like that."

While Keller is still basking in the golden glow of the Olympics win, he was excited to get back on the ice with his Mammoth teammates early Wednesday ahead of a home game against Colorado.

"It was great, great to see everyone. It's a long time away, miss the boys, and it's great to be back," he said. "They all said congratulations, and they were super happy for me, so it definitely means a lot."

Now an Olympic champion, a title that he'll carry forever, Keller hopes that what he and Team USA accomplished in Milano Cortina will cause others to dream about what is possible with hard work.

"I think it inspires the next wave of hockey players, maybe kids that don't play hockey might get into it now," he shared. "It's gonna do so many good things... It's special for sure, and like I said, thankful to be a part of it."

