Son of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby dies at 23

Robert Cosby Jr. was featured in multiple episodes and talked about his struggle with addiction
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Mary Cosby of the hit show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," has died at the age of 23.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed they were called to a possible overdose Tuesday evening, around 6:15 p.m. Officers responded to the scene at a house near Ensign Peak, in the gated community of "North Cove."

Cosby was pronounced dead, and an investigation was initiated.

The cause of his death has not been officially determined. Police also said they have not determined whether there was any foul play or suspicious circumstances.

