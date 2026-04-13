Man shot by officers in Casa Grande neighborhood late Sunday night

CASA GRANDE, AZ — The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers that occurred late Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in a neighborhood near Pinal Avenue (SR 387) and Hopi Drive around 10:20 p.m.

A man was reportedly shot and taken to a Valley hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing, and it's unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say there are traffic restrictions in the area on Monday morning.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.